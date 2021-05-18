Boyhood Celtic fan and rumoured transfer target to become free agent

James McCarthy is set to become a free agent this summer as Crystal Palace are reportedly happy to move on from the midfielder.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:50 pm
Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy. Picture: SNS
The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the London club are expected to embark on a full rebuild with manager Roy Hodgson leaving his post.

McCarthy grew up a Celtic supporter and has been linked with the Parkhead club several times, including in the latest January transfer window. He’s only played in England since leaving Hamilton in 2009.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

