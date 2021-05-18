Boyhood Celtic fan and rumoured transfer target to become free agent

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the London club are expected to embark on a full rebuild with manager Roy Hodgson leaving his post.
McCarthy grew up a Celtic supporter and has been linked with the Parkhead club several times, including in the latest January transfer window. He’s only played in England since leaving Hamilton in 2009.
Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports
