Boyhood Celtic fan and rumoured transfer target to become free agent

Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy. Picture: SNS

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the London club are expected to embark on a full rebuild with manager Roy Hodgson leaving his post.

McCarthy grew up a Celtic supporter and has been linked with the Parkhead club several times, including in the latest January transfer window. He’s only played in England since leaving Hamilton in 2009.

