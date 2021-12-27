Rangers 'target' Francis Amuzu scores in 7-0 Anderlecht rout

Rangers-linked winger Francis Amuzu stepped off the bench to score in Anderlecht's 7-0 win over Beerschot in the Belgian Jupiler League on Monday evening.

By David Oliver
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:17 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:17 pm
Francis Amuzu of RSC Anderlecht (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency""Getty Images)

The 22-year-old, frequently used as a substitute by the Brussels-based club, rounded off the scoring against the league’s bottom club – who brought Scotland international Lawrence Shankland off the bench at half-time with the score 3-0.

Amuzu was a later entrant to proceedings and has previously been watched by scouts of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to reports, but Everton and Wolfsburg will also be aware of his latest goal – his fourth this season. Playing off the right-side, the Ghanaian-born wide player has only completed 90 minutes twice this season, and started ten games for his club, who sit third in the Belgian top flight.

van Bronckhorst has said he is not preparing to be busy next month when the transfer window opens, but wants to end January with a squad as strong, or stronger, than the one he starts with.

