Rangers sued for £1.1m over Ibrox disaster tribute garden dispute - reports

Rangers are being sued for over one million pounds after being accused of pulling out of a deal to build a tribute garden to the victims of the Ibrox disaster.

The Scottish Sun have revealed that Memorial Walls Ltd are looking to reclaim expenses after claiming the club broke the contract at the last minute.

They lodged legal proceedings on Friday as they seek damages at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

A spokesman told the Scottish Sun: "It is with regret that Memorial Walls have had to issue proceedings against Rangers for Rangers’ breach of a contract entered into between the Football Club and Memorial Walls Ltd., in March 2018 for the design, build and administering of a Memorial Wall at the Club’s Ibrox Stadium.

“Memorial Walls have been advised by their legal team that Rangers have no defence to the breach of contract claim and Rangers have not settled Memorial Walls claim for costs incurred and damages prior to proceedings being lodged.

“Memorial Walls are making no further statement at this time.”

A Rangers spokesman said: "Rangers initially agreed to proceed with this project subject to consultation with key stakeholders.

"Both that consultation and Memorial Walls communications during that period, led Rangers to conclude that such a project was inappropriate, would be rejected by supporters and result in commercial disaster.

"Rangers therefore advised that it would not proceed and offered to meet the out of pocket costs and expenses of Memorial Walls.

"This was rejected by Memorial Walls who have instead appointed solicitors to pursue the Club. Such tactics make it clear Rangers’ decision not to proceed with this outfit on such a delicate project was correct.

"Rangers remain happy to meet the genuine costs and expenses of Memorial Walls but Rangers will not enrich those who make threats of going to the press for financial gain."

Sixty-six people died in the 1971 Ibrox disaster after a crush occurred during an Old Firm game.

