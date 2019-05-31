Rumour Mill: 3 Rangers stars heading for exit door | Lennon to swoop for first signing | Celtic to bid £1.2m for midfielder

Friday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Dorrans set for Rangers exit

Graham Dorrans could be set to follow Kyle Lafferty out of Rangers as he's to be told he'll likely be surplus to requirements next season. There's also an expectation the same will be said to both Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon to swoop for first signing

Neil Lennon is ready to make a move for Charlton Athletic star Joe Aribo. The Celtic manager, who is set to have his positioned confirmed later today, has watched the player in action since February and is ready to make an offer to the out-of-contract midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

- Garry Parker will not be returning to Celtic as part of Neil Lennon's coaching staff. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic poised to make Turnbull bid

Celtic are ready to offer £1.2 million to Motherwell for influential midfielder David Turnbull. The winner of this year's Football Writers Young Player of the Year award is also courting interest from Premier League side Brighton. (Daily Mail)

Marseille want Ntcham

Marseille have joined Porto in a battle to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham this summer. The French giants are looking to completely reshape their team after hiring new boss Andre Villas-Boas following a disappointing 2018/19 campaign. (Daily Record)

Mulraney believes Hearts can challenge

Jake Mulraney believes Hearts will be a formidable team next term if they can keep their most influential players fit and find a way of replicating recent performances against Celtic over the course of a season. (Evening News)

Hibs new boy can't wait to work with Heckingbottom again

Adam Jackson is relishing the prospect of being reunited with Paul Heckingbottom after joining Hibs on a two-year contract. The centre-back moves to Edinburgh after spending the past three years with Barnsley, where he worked under the current Easter Road head coach. (Evening News)

Hearts and Hibs give youth a chance

Hearts and Hibs started more academy graduates in first team matches than any of their Premiership opponents in the season just ended. The Edinburgh clubs each field eight players who had progressed through the youth ranks at Tynecastle and Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

McPake set to be named Dundee boss

James McPake is set to be named the new manager of Dundee. He is set to be joined at the club by former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, who was in Dundee yesterday and is primed to return to his first club in an advisory role. (The Scotsman)

