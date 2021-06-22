Rangers starlet wanted by rivals, Celtic star heading for exit, Ibrox ace interests by duo, Aberdeen wait for striker signing - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Hampden Park will host a huge Scotland game. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It could be a historic evening at Hampden Park with the country having never qualified from a group at a finals tournament. Following results on Monday, all Steve Clarke’s men have to do is defeat Croatia and it doesn’t matter the scoreline.

There was some negative news on Monday with the Scottish FA confirming Billy Gilmour will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19. Clarke revealed he would have started.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the domestic front, teams have been returning to pre-season training while managers have been putting together their squads for the coming season.

The latest transfer news and headlines:

Steelmen in for Ger

Motherwell are one of five teams chasing Rangers winger Josh McPake. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Harrogate in the second half of last season after a spell with Greenock Morton. He scored four goals in 23 appearances in English League Two. McPake is contracted to Rangers until the end of season 2021/22. The Steelmen face competition from Morecambe, Doncaster, Oldham and Tranmere. (Scottish Sun)

- Motherwell have completed the signing of Justin Amaluzor who becomes Graham Alexander's second summer recruit. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal after departing Maidstone. He spent time training with the Fir Park side last season.

Ibrox defender wanted

George Edmundson still has a future at Rangers after the club made it clear to Peterborough United that he’s not for sale. The English Championship new boys are keen on the centre-back as they strengthen for life in the second tier and the Posh are willing to pay six figures for the 23-year-old. Edmundson was shipped on loan to Derby County last season after breaking Covid-19 guidelines and the Rams could also be keen. (Daily Record)

Dons wait for striker

Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of striker Christian Ramirez. The Dons have agreed a deal with MLS for the US international. The move has been held up as Houston Dynamo search for a replacement but Aberdeen hope to have him in for their Europa Conference League qualifier with Swedish side Hacken with the player requiring a work permit. (Scott Burns)

- Stephen Glass completed the signing of defender Jack Gurr on a one-year deal. The 25-year-old arrives from Atlanta United. The Englishman has been in the US playing college ‘soccer’ and is described as an “attack full-back". (The Scotsman)

No more Covid pain for Scotland

Scotland will have no further Covid-19 related absentees for tonight’s match with Croatia. The other members of the squad returned a negative test following Billy Gilmour’s positive one and none were found to be close contacts of the midfielder by Public Health England. (Various)

Killie keep winger

Chris Burke has extended his stay at Kilmarnock. The 37-year-old winger has signed a one-year deal following a moment of reflecting following the club’s relegation to the Championship. Burke admitted there was interest from elsewhere but couldn't see himself playing for anyone else. (Various)

Celtic star heading to Greece