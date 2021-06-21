Stephen Glass heads back to Atlanta for latest Aberdeen signing from MLS

Stephen Glass, Manager of Aberdeen (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Pittodrie boss returned to his old stomping ground to recruit the 25-year-old for the SPFL Premiership campaign after giving the Englishman his debut with the American side’s second string last year.

Impressive displays from Gurr earned him a call-up to the Major League Soccer side’s first-team in April but he has now made a transatlantic transfer to sign a one-year deal with the Dons.

After raiding his old side, Glass said: “Having worked with Jack for almost two years I know exactly the type of player we are getting.

“Jack is an attacking full back who understands exactly how we want to play. I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”

The former Newcastle, Watford and Aberdeen midfielder replaced Derek McInnes in April and has already recruited Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Teddy Jenks, Garry Woods and current Scotland Euro 2020 defender Declan Gallagher.