Rangers star warned over new Ibrox deal, Celtic could get £4m for Ryan Christie, £150k Aberdeen transfer made 'no sense', Hearts to appeal star's 'diving' yellow - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers star Connor Goldson is in the final year of his deal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The game followed a busy Saturday as Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen all failed to win games they were expected to, while there was plenty of drama in the Scottish Cup.

Also in action today are Celtic and Rangers who face Livingston away and Motherwell at home respectively, looking to bounce back from midweek European defeats.

Ahead of today's football, here is all the latest news from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

Wright move 'no sense’ for Aberdeen

Derek McInnes has admitted he didn’t see the “sense” in Aberdeen selling Scott Wright to Rangers last January for £150,000. The former Dons boss lost a key player and has backed him now to fill the role of Ryan Kent if the Englishman is injured for a lengthy period.

“It really impacted on what we were trying to do at the time,” McInnes said. “For the fee that was agreed, I could see the sense for Rangers and for Scott. But not for Aberdeen.”

Christie price

Celtic could get up to £4million for Ryan Christie following the playmaker’s move to Bournemouth at the end of the transfer window. According to the Sunday Mail, a £2.5million fee could be increased by add-ons. Christie has shot down claims he chose the Cherries because of money.

“It just confirms to me that most of this stuff comes out of thin air,” he said. “Money-wise, there were better options for me in the Premier League. And if I wanted to be a bit-part player for a club in that league, I’d have gone there.”

Austin’s racial claim

Kelty Hearts ace Nathan Austin has claimed he suffered racial abuse on Saturday with an Albion Rovers fan calling him a “monkey”. The striker scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win. He tweeted after the match: “A Perfect hat-trick tarnished by an Albion fan calling me a monkey but I guess that’s the world we live in, enjoy your Saturday folks cos I will”.

McNulty's Reading career over

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has confirmed his Reading career is “100 per cent” over. The forward joined the Royals in 2018 but struggled to make an impact with a revolving door of managers.

He said: “It is one of those things. I am not too bitter. I am not going out to show them what they are missing.”

Hearts to appeal Woodburn yellow

Hearts will appeal the yellow card awarded to Ben Woodburn after the midfielder was judged to have dived by referee David Dickinson in the draw with Ross County.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “I just don’t like the idea. If he’s going to book someone for diving it has to be absolutely blatant. There can’t be any grey area. It soils someone’s reputation to say they are diving.”

Goldson Rangers contract

Connor Goldson has been told only to sign a new Rangers contract if it includes a release clause. The 28-year-old centre-back is in the final year of his deal.

Former England international Danny Mills told Football Insider: “If the club doesn’t want to put the clause in the contract, then don’t sign it. If you’re in demand, whether it be one, two or three clubs – you have the power… but use it wisely.”