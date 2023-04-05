Rangers star wanted by Premier League side, scoring issues, shock ex-Celtic ace link-up, contract situation

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos continues to be linked with a move away from Ibrox at the end of the season.

The Colombian’s contract expires in the summer, along with a number of other first-team stars, and is reported to be on his way out. In recent weeks he has been linked with Spanish side Sevlla and Turkish giants Galatasaray. Now, English Premier League side Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in the striker.

Mid-table Palace have former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard on their books and he is their second top scorer in all competitions with five, one behind Wilfried Zaha. Unsurprisingly they are one of the lowest scorers in the English top-flight and are still not safe from relegation, three points from the drop zone, despite sitting 12th in the league.

"We're committed to each other until the end of the season and there are discussions going on between that,” he said. “Since I've come in Alfredo has trained and played very well, there are certainly no issues between me and him. We're on the same page and we'll just keep working until the summer. I think everything at the moment is open for discussion."

Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and is currently in his sixth season with the club. During that time he has hit more than 120 goals, helped the team win the Premiership and broken the club’s European goal-scoring record.