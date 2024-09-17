Who is Rangers most valuable player in 24/25? Cr: SNS Group.Who is Rangers most valuable player in 24/25? Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers squad ranked 2024: Gers £69.2m squad value revealed - with shock £6.4million ace named as main man

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:21 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 08:05 GMT

Who is Rangers most valuable player?

Rangers’ narrow 1-0 win over Dundee United at the weekend saw them rise to third in the Scottish Premiership table, with the Glasgow giants desperately hoping the result can help turn around a poor start to the campaign.

A heavy Old Firm defeat against Celtic has left Philippe Clement’s side already five full points behind their rivals, just weeks after an early exit from the Champions League qualifiers. Tom Lawrence’s fine solo strike was a jolt in the arm the squad perhaps needed though, and Clement will now hope his new look side will begin to gel and hit a much needed run of form.

The Belgian boss oversaw a huge turnover of players in the summer, with the head coach hoping some fresh faces could help turn the tide in Rangers’ favour after they ended last season a huge eight points behind Celtic in the title race. But who is viewed as Rangers most valuable player?

Using popular statistics website FotMob, we look at the individual value of every Rangers player, ranked from lowest value to highest.

The Rangers youngster is only just beginning to make his first steps into senior football, hence his low value.

1. Robbie Fraser - £17k

The Rangers youngster is only just beginning to make his first steps into senior football, hence his low value. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Signed from AC Milan in the summer, the talented young defender is yet to make an appearance for Rangers as he is gradually drafted into the first-team.

2. Clinton Nsiala - £86k

Signed from AC Milan in the summer, the talented young defender is yet to make an appearance for Rangers as he is gradually drafted into the first-team. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The oldest member of the Rangers squad at 37, Balogun's value is low due to his advancing years.

3. Leon Balogun (13th) - Rangers

The oldest member of the Rangers squad at 37, Balogun's value is low due to his advancing years. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Another youngster making his first steps into senior football, McKinnon has made sporadic appearances since the appointment of Philippe Clement.

4. Cole McKinnon - £215k

Another youngster making his first steps into senior football, McKinnon has made sporadic appearances since the appointment of Philippe Clement. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

