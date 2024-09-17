Rangers’ narrow 1-0 win over Dundee United at the weekend saw them rise to third in the Scottish Premiership table, with the Glasgow giants desperately hoping the result can help turn around a poor start to the campaign.

A heavy Old Firm defeat against Celtic has left Philippe Clement’s side already five full points behind their rivals, just weeks after an early exit from the Champions League qualifiers. Tom Lawrence’s fine solo strike was a jolt in the arm the squad perhaps needed though, and Clement will now hope his new look side will begin to gel and hit a much needed run of form.

The Belgian boss oversaw a huge turnover of players in the summer, with the head coach hoping some fresh faces could help turn the tide in Rangers’ favour after they ended last season a huge eight points behind Celtic in the title race. But who is viewed as Rangers most valuable player?

Using popular statistics website FotMob, we look at the individual value of every Rangers player, ranked from lowest value to highest.

1 . Robbie Fraser - £17k The Rangers youngster is only just beginning to make his first steps into senior football, hence his low value. | SNS Group

2 . Clinton Nsiala - £86k Signed from AC Milan in the summer, the talented young defender is yet to make an appearance for Rangers as he is gradually drafted into the first-team. | SNS Group

3 . Leon Balogun (13th) - Rangers The oldest member of the Rangers squad at 37, Balogun's value is low due to his advancing years. | SNS Group