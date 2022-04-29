For Rangers, however, things are a little more complicated. Victory, while keeping their feint title hopes alive, will still rely on Celtic dropping four points in their final three fixtures, while there’s the major distraction the Europa League semi-finals to contend with.

A 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg has left Rangers with a real fighting chance of reaching the final and potentially becoming only the second Ibrox side in history to win a European competition.

History tells us such opportunities only come around once in a generation, and that will be weighing on the mind of Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he considers his team selection for Sunday’s title showdown at Celtic Park, coming just four days before their date with destiny.

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writer Andrew Smith to discuss Rangers’ European chances, and why resting players on Sunday is the right thing for them to do.