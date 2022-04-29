Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou shuts down Rangers question with 1967 European Cup reference

Rangers will take on Celtic on Sunday just three days after a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final first leg in Germany, a deficit they will look to overturn in next Thursday’s second leg at Ibrox as they bid to reach the final in Seville.

Celtic exited three European tournaments this season after being knocked out of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, but Hoops manager Postecoglou dismissed suggestions that Rangers had blazed a trail for Scottish football.

When asked whether Rangers' run demonstrated how Scottish clubs can make their mark and whether it gave him a taste for next season, Postecoglou said: "Scottish clubs, including this one, have made their mark in Europe before, I don't think we have learned anything new this year.

"Rangers have done very well and Giovanni has done a great job in getting them to the semi-finals. I guess from their perspective they are still in the tie and have an opportunity to get to a final, which is great.

"But if you want evidence of how well Scottish clubs can do in Europe, there's a trophy I can show you just down the road here, mate."

Postecoglou also confirmed that midfielder Nir Bitton will be available for Sunday's visit of Rangers.

The Israel international has sat out recent Celtic games with a fitness issue but he returned to training on Friday.

Ange Postecoglou referenced Celtic's 1967 European Cup win when asked about Rangers' current run to the Europa League semi-finals. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Right-back Josip Juranovic remains on the sidelines with the injury he picked up in the recent Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers at Hampden.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Celtic Park.

The Light Blues are in recovery mode since the 1-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.