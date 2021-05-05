Rangers reveal strip sponsor deal - as Steven Gerrard lends support to men's mental health initiative

32Red will continue to sponsor Rangers' kits next season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The online casino has sponsored the team’s strips since 2014 and have agreed a long-term extension of their partnership deal on next season’s kits, which will be made by Castore.

Sister company Unibet will also have its logo featured and 32Red have pledged to promote men’s mental health via the Team Talk initiative supported by Steven Gerrard.

Rangers’ commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove said: “I am delighted that the club and 32Red have agreed to extend the partnership, which is excellent news for the continued commercial growth of the club. 32Red have supported our club for many years of our journey back to the pinnacle of Scottish football and our historic 55th league title.

“They’ve been part of our journey both on the pitch and in the community and we are grateful for their fantastic support. They are long-term partners and we hope to continue the successful, winning, relationship for many years to come.

“As we embark on our historic 150th anniversary season looking forward to Champions League football at Ibrox, it will be symbolic of the strength of our partnership that 32Red and Unibet will be on the front of our shirts.’’

Neil Banbury, KindredGroup UK General Manager, added: “It’s been quite a journey over the last decade and we’re proud to have played our part in that. It is a hugely exciting time to be involved with the club, as this current season has shown already.

“More widely, we remain committed to reinventing the sports sponsorship model, so that it benefits the wider community. That is why we will be renewing our support for the vital men’s mental health initiative, Team Talk.”

Rangers' Commercial and Marketing Director James Bisgrove (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Manager Steven Gerrard participated in one of the online sessions, joining 25 members and supporters to discuss their mental health experiences during lockdown.

Gerrard said: “Rangers and 32Red have been on a long journey together and I am delighted that our winning partnership is continuing. I was particularly heartened to hear that the vital Team Talk initiative will be continuing as a result of the new agreement.

“I recently took part in a really positive session and it is abundantly clear to me how much of a support network Team Talk provides to our fans.”

