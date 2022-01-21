Rangers' SFA complaints branded 'sour grapes' after Celtic closed gap in title race

Rangers have been accused of “sour grapes” after raising concerns with the SFA over refereeing decisions in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Monday.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:01 pm
Referee Kevin Clancy sends off Rangers' Ryan Kent for a foul on Aberdeen's Scott Brown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Tam McManus believes the Premiership leaders have taken an inconsistent approach after raising a complaint following their first red card in over two years, only to remain silent after benefitting from refereeing errors in the past.

The Ibrox club submitted a letter to Hampden bosses highlighting a total of eight ‘incidents of concern’ during the draw against the Dons, which saw Ryan Kent sent off as Rangers failed to win under Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the first time, allowing Celtic to close the gap in the title race to four points.

Ex-Hibs striker McManus told PLZ Soccer: “I think they’ve got a point because the referee was poor, let’s not beat about the bush, the referee was poor on the night for both teams.

“To come out after that game in particular, when Rangers have not had a man sent off in over 2 years, it’s a wee bit sour grapes for me.

“There’s been decisions in the past where Rangers have benefitted, when Rangers players should have got sent off during games in key periods.

“Off the top of my head, Morelos stamping on Porteous and Rangers won the game 1-0. I think Morelos again with the swinging arm when he got done retrospectively.

“There’s been decisions that have gone Rangers’ way and they’ve never complained about it to the SFA.

“This decision has went against them, the first red card in over 2 years, and they go moaning to the SFA.

“If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to be consistent.”

