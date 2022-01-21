Rangers contact SFA over EIGHT 'incidents of concern' in Aberdeen match

Kevin Clancy shows Johnny Hayes and Ryan Kent a yellow card during Aberdeen's 1-1 draw with Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

According to Sky Sports, the Ibrox club submitted a letter to the Hampden bosses highlighting a total of eight ‘incidents of concern’ during the match against Dons, including the red card shown to Ryan Kent by referee Kevin Clancy following a challenge on Scott Brown.

The Premiership leaders have queried why the Aberdeen captain was not cautioned for simulation during the incident, as well as raising questions over the decision not to order a retake on Lewis Ferguson’s equalising penalty for the Dons after the ball was blown off the spot during his run-up.

The club are also seeking answers over the failure to punish Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes following a late incident which resulted in Rangers left-back Borna Barisic requiring medical treatment for a bloodied nose.

Dons boss Stephen Glass was also critical of the officiating following the decision not to award a penalty for Allan McGregor’s trip on Ryan Hedges.