Rangers set to hand new deal to second star in final year of his contract

Adam Devine is reportedly set to sign a new Rangers deal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Daily Record, the 19-year-old will sign a contract which will be for at least two years.

The right-back has been part of the first-team squad on a number of occasions this season, featuring once, playing 90 minutes in a 3-1 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

He is understudy to James Tavernier and rated highly by the club with Mateusz Żukowski having been allowed to join Lech Poznan on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine is one of a raft of Rangers players in the final year of their deal and the club have already been making moves. Goalkeeper Ross McCrorie agreed a new deal on Thursday, extending his stay until 2025.

Recently managing director Stewart Robertson confirmed the club have also been holding discussions with both Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos.

In an interview with Rangers Review he used the example of Connor Goldson. The centre-back waited until the summer to sign a new deal.

“The guys have got until the end of May in their existing contracts," Robertson said. “We will try to engage with players when we want them to extend, Some will want to take him because it's a big decision for them. Connor signed for us once again in the summer and it was a big move for Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad