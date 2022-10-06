Rangers make first moves on number of out-of-contract players as new deal handed to 24-year-old goalkeeper Robby McCrorie

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has signed a new deal with the club.

A product of Rangers’ youth academy, McCrorie, 24, has committed to the Ibrox outfit for the next three seasons and will now look to challenge Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin for the gloves.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “I am delighted Robby has agreed to sign a new deal with us. He is continuing to develop as a goalkeeper and has learned so much from both Allan and Jon.

"His recent Scotland call-up is testament to his quality, and his professionalism and attitude are a real credit to Robby and a real asset for the club.”

Goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart added: “I’m delighted for Robby and he thoroughly deserves his new deal as he continues to show a brilliant attitude to his work, and he challenges both Allan and Jon every day in training.

