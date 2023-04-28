Rangers set for quadruple injury boost for Celtic clash as Michael Beale confirms encouraging news

Rangers could be set for a quadruple injury boost for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic – including possible returns for Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson.

Michael Beale was unable to call upon a number of key players for the Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen last season. As well as long-term absentees Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence and Filip Helander, Antonio Colak, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Alex Lowry, Scott Wright and Connor Goldson were also missing.

The Rangers boss delivered a positive update on four first-team stars as he looks to win his first match against Celtic since returning to Ibrox as first-team manager.

"Goldson, Wright, Kent and Lowry all trained," he said. “We just need to see how they react now and assess after returning today to training. Centre-back position has been very unstable throughout the season with injuries. Connor is a big character for our team and always nice to have him back. Stability in key positions is key.”

Beale described Sunday's Old Firm semi-final as a “big opportunity” for the players and to deliver for the supporters who have had a difficult time against Celtic this campaign.

"It's a huge game, we know that, it's been a rough ride this season for the fans,” he said. “We need to bring the best of ourselves, games have been won and lost on mistakes - the penalty boxes will be decisive and we need to eradicate one or two errors.

“That will to win, that is what you sign up for coming here. We want to go and win the cup. We have to keep moving forward as a club.”