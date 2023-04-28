All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
31 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Rangers set for quadruple injury boost for Celtic clash as Michael Beale confirms encouraging news

Rangers could be set for a quadruple injury boost for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic – including possible returns for Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
 Comment

Michael Beale was unable to call upon a number of key players for the Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen last season. As well as long-term absentees Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence and Filip Helander, Antonio Colak, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Alex Lowry, Scott Wright and Connor Goldson were also missing.

The Rangers boss delivered a positive update on four first-team stars as he looks to win his first match against Celtic since returning to Ibrox as first-team manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Goldson, Wright, Kent and Lowry all trained," he said. “We just need to see how they react now and assess after returning today to training. Centre-back position has been very unstable throughout the season with injuries. Connor is a big character for our team and always nice to have him back. Stability in key positions is key.”

Beale described Sunday's Old Firm semi-final as a “big opportunity” for the players and to deliver for the supporters who have had a difficult time against Celtic this campaign.

"It's a huge game, we know that, it's been a rough ride this season for the fans,” he said. “We need to bring the best of ourselves, games have been won and lost on mistakes - the penalty boxes will be decisive and we need to eradicate one or two errors.

“That will to win, that is what you sign up for coming here. We want to go and win the cup. We have to keep moving forward as a club.”

Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping to beat Celtic for the first time since returning to Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping to beat Celtic for the first time since returning to Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping to beat Celtic for the first time since returning to Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Related topics:CelticConnorRyan Kent
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.