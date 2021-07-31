Rangers: Scott Wright earns Steven Gerrard praise and consideration for Champions League after Ianis Hagi injury

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

After the Romanian scored from close range and was then forced off with an ankle injury from a rash challenge by Livingston left-back Adam Lewis, his substitute Scott Wright lit up the second half and led Rangers to a 20th consecutive home league win.

Wright has forced his way into his manager’s thoughts for inclusion in the Champions League qualifier in Sweden with the performance, highlighted by an exquisite finish on the half-volley that sent Rangers 2-0 ahead before Kemar Roofe added gloss late on.

And Gerrard says Wright’s goal was reward on the day – and he could have earned further benefits from his attacking display.

"Scott could have started today - his performances have been in pre-season. We have been working on him a lot in the final third in terms of getting numbers into his game.

“I thought he was a right bright spark, full of energy, he sees a pass and is always looking forward to penetrate. He’s quick and got his reward from another strong performance so he is really in my thinking for Tuesday night,” Gerrard told Sky Sports post-match. However the manager also did not rule Ianis Hagi out completely and has faith in the Ibrox medical team pulling out all the stops to give him the strongest squad possible to select from.

He added: “It’s never helpful to lose a player that early especially when you only have three substitutions. Last year you could get away with it with the extra couple of subs.

"He scored an important goal to get us up and running and hopefully the kick’s not too serious and doesn’t keep him out for too long.”

Asked if he was a doubt for the crucial clash in Scandinavia, Gerrard went on: “Potentially, but we have good physios and doctors here so hopefully they can pull a rabbit from the hat and get him ready for Tuesday because he’s going to be important for us.”