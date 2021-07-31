How Rangers players rated in 3-0 win over Livingston in first fixture of cinch Premiership season

The league champions were comfortable in victory and even though they didn’t unfurl the league flag pre-match, they proved their champions credentials from the start.

However, as Rangers eased through the game it was the substitutes who added to the scoresheet after the opener.

Ianis Hagi fired high into the net after eight minutes to give Rangers the advantage from James Tavernier’s free-kick delivery, but the Romanian was an early withdrawal after half an hour with an ankle issue following a poor challenge from Livingston loanee from Liverpool Adam Lewis.

The change didn’t hold Rangers back, but did take time to adjust in remainder of the first half, but that changed in the second half.

Scott Wright, on for Hagi fired a volley over after the restart and though Rangers had plenty of the ball, the pre-season trait of lacking in the final third forced the home support to wait – but their patience was rewarded by Wright.

Attacking from the restart the winger set the tone for the season and struck what will become a goal of the season contender this early in the campaign with a half-volley, cutting across the ball with the outside of his boot that curled beyond Max Stryjcek and confirmed Rangers win.

His fellow substitute Kemar Roofe, on for Fashion Sakala who could not add to his debut strike, pounced on a loose ball in injury time to make it three.

Here is how the Rangers players rated in the victory. Next up is Malmo, away, on Tuesday.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Surprise selection ahead of Allan McGregor but Steven Gerrard trusts the pair equally. Had very little to do en route to another clean sheet - he registered 12 in 14 appearances last term. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Buy photo

2. James Tavernier - 7 Got forward at will and set up the opener. Rangers ploughed down the right in the second half with the captain heavily involved. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

3. Calvin Bassey - 7 Exuberant running and pressed even higher than Tavernier on the opposite side throughout. Offers more power than Barisic without the laser-like accuracy but barging runs and decent deliveries caused issues. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Connor Goldson - 8 Dominant in every way and Rangers passing outlet from the defence. Kept the ball from reaching Jon McLaughlin. Photo: IAN MACNICOL Buy photo