Rangers reveal Spain trip but issue message to fans over Hertha Berlin friendly
Rangers will travel to Spain for a training camp during the Scottish Premiership winter break, the club has revealed.
The top flight enters a two-week shutdown following the first fixture card of 2024 on January 2 before sides return to action with the Scottish Cup fourth round on the weekend of January 20/21.
Rangers face a hectic spell of four matches in 10 days before the break - away to Motherwell, home to Ross County, away to Celtic and home to Kilmarnock - and will then fly to Spain for an what has been described as an "intensive camp".
Rangers will take on Hertha Berlin, who were relegated to Bundesliga 2 last season, in a closed-door match during the trip but the club has urged supporters not to travel with a warning that access will not be granted. The game will be streamed back to the UK for free by Rangers TV.
"The winter camp will be really interesting for me to train more with the team," manager Philippe Clement said.
"To speak more with the team, have individual talks, and then you have the January transfer market also, so it's important that the players show that they are ready for the second half of the season.”
Rangers will return to Glasgow to face Danish champions Copenhagen in a friendly at Ibrox on Tuesday, January 16, that will kick off at 8pm. Tickets are currently on sale for the match.
