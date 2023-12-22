John Lundstram gets treatment from the Rangers physio after picking up an injury against St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers are still waiting to discover the full extent of the injuries suffered by John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe ahead of the upcoming Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

The duo were forced off during the midweek 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox and both are rated doubtful for the all-important top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, December 30.

Roofe lasted barely 15 minutes of his first start under Clement, pulling up with a muscle strain as he continues to be plagued by recurring injuries, while Lundstram was replaced at half-time after suffering an ankle injury from a tackle that earned Saints player Diallang Jaiyesimi a 33rd minute red card following a VAR check.

Rangers have endured a spate of injuries this season and are currently without midfielders Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence, who, along with striker Danilo, are all sidelined until after the winter break.

Neither Lundstram nor Roofe will be available for the trip to Motherwell on Sunday and manager Philippe Clement he is running out of options for his starting XI ahead of a crucial run of four fixtures in 10 days over the festive period.

"Lundstram and Roofe are both not available for Sunday," Clement said. "To say how long is difficult for the moment, we are still waiting on results of scans. There are not a lot of options, we have to look at what is best for the team.

"Players playing out of position and giving everything. Our story is clear in every position and they know what to do with and without the ball in different positions. The players are coping well with a heavy schedule and preparing well for every match.

"It is crucial we keep the mentality strong, it stays crucial. We need to be consistent in the marathon of a league. We push every time for three points. It's a big period, four games and a lot of games to win or to lose.

"Then we have training camp and I'm looking forward to training hard with the team, and sitting down and talking with the team.

"It is most disappointing for Kemar (Roofe) as he is doing everything possible to avoid injuries. We are looking closely into the details to find solutions for him.

