Rangers reveal Seville fan zone details as club confirm stance on Ibrox screening

Only 9000 tickets have been allocated for Rangers fans to attend the match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the 44,000-capacity Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium but tens of thousands more are expected to make the trip.

Uefa released a statement earlier this week warning Rangers fans without tickets not to travel, however, following discussions with the governing body, Spanish police and local authorities, supporters without tickets will now be accommodated in a “fan viewing area” at the Estadio La Cartuja – the 60,000 seater stadium that hosted Celtic's Uefa Cup final against Porto in 2003.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another specially designated “fan meeting point” will be set up in the Alameda de Hércules square in the centre of the city although no public viewing of the match will be available here.

A club statement read: "Rangers are aware supporters are travelling to Seville in large numbers. We have worked to ensure supporters with, and without tickets have the opportunity to experience this momentous occasion.

"We know our fans will have a great time, enjoy the beautiful city of Seville, and act as worthy ambassadors of Rangers Football Club as we celebrate our 150th anniversary year.

"After dialogue with UEFA, Spanish Police and the local authorities, we can confirm the organisation of a fan viewing area in the Estadio La Cartuja, for those supporters without tickets. Further details will be released by the Stadium Manager in the coming days.

"There will also be a fan meeting point in Alameda de Hércules for those supporters with a ticket for the final. There will be no public viewing of the game in the fan zone area. More information will be provided in the coming days.

Rangers fans travelling to Seville without tickets can watch a broadcast of the Europa League final in another stadium in the city. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"We would like to thank UEFA, Spanish Police and the local authorities for their co-operation so far."

Rangers have also reaffirmed the recent comments of managing director Stewart Robertson that there will no public screening of the match at Ibrox Stadium due to the lack of available staff to host such an event.

The statement added: "Whilst we understand the wish for supporters to be able to gather at our home for this momentous occasion, the club does not have sufficient staffing resources to be able to host such a large event due to the number of qualified staff and personnel required to travel to Spain to assist in the safe delivery of the final. We could not safely operate an event of this size without the presence of our safety team, all of whom are required in Spain.

"Given the significant UEFA regulatory demands, we are required to deploy our full safety team in Seville, given the anticipated travelling support. This was not an easy decision but it is vital we ensure the safety of the team, management and travelling support in Spain.