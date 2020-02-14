Rangers release statement over outstanding £2.8m owed to them by kit supplier Hummel

Rangers have released an official statement over the outstanding money owed to them by kit supplier Hummel.

The Ibrox club is entitled to a sum of just over £2.84m, plus interest and expenses, after a judge confirmed they should receive the money from kit supplier Hummel and their brand partner Elite.

Rangers stated that they will now pursue the sum, which is owed due to the "manufacture and supply of Rangers Kit and other products".

After the ruling last month, a club statement read: "Rangers is pleased with yesterday’s Judgment at the High Court and hope it will now lead to Elite clearing the outstanding payments to Rangers referred to in the Judgment.

"It has been necessary to keep these issues confidential pending the Court’s decision."