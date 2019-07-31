Rangers banned from wearing Hummel kits, must pay Sports Direct £450k in legal fees

Rangers have been banned from wearing Hummel-branded kit from next season and ordered to pay Sports Direct nearly half a million pounds in legal fees.

The long-running court battle between Mike Ashley's sportswear firm and the Ibrox club resulted in a High Court injunction being imposed on the Light Blues, preventing the club from wearing or selling kit strips made by the Danish company from the 2020/21 season.

Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Jamie Murphy all wearing Hummel-branded training gear at the Hummel training centre

The Gers have been told to pay legal fees to Sports Direct, with an interim payment of £444,846.60 due by 4pm on August 16, according to reports.

That amount could rise dramatically, with both parties expected to return to court at a later date in order to reach an agreement over damages.

• READ MORE - Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos 'turns down £30m offer from Hebei China Fortune' - reports

Earlier this month, it emerged the Scottish Premiership side could be stung for millions after their latest defeat to the retail giant in court.

A company in the wider Sports Direct Group - SDI Retail Services - claimed Ibrox bosses had been in breach of obligations concerning replica strips.

Rangers chiefs disputed the claims but Judge Lionel Persel QC ruled in favour of SDI, imposing the injunction for next term.

The injunction means the Gers cannot register a Hummel-made home, away or third kit with the Scottish FA ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The ruling stated: "Rangers shall not perform the Elite/Hummel Agreement.

"Rangers shall not assist Elite or Hummel to perform the Elite/Hummel Agreement.

"And Rangers shall inform Elite and Hummel that it will not perform the Elite/Hummel Agreement."

Rangers are also prohibited from permitting any of the club's teams "to wear any Official Rangers Technical Products designed by, supplied by, gifted by or manufactured by Elite or Hummel, or bearing the Hummel brand."

• READ MORE - Rangers 'may have to pay Sports Direct millions of pounds' in merchandise battle

Rangers could be held in contempt of court, fined, or have assets seized if they fail to comply with the order. Club directors risk a fine or even jail if they breach the court ruling.

A statement issued on the club's official website said: "Rangers was disappointed by the terms of the recent court Judgment but respects the decision of the court and will meet any financial award made by the court."

Rangers' existing tie-up with Hummel will continue for the remainder of the 2019'/20 campaign.