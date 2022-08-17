Rangers recall touted for international with 'height, presence and European goals'

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Goldson was outjumped by Armando Obispo for the second and equalising goal that silenced Ibrox and left the Champions League play-off resting on one knock-out encounter in Eindhoven.

Heading to Holland next week the manager has pledged to focus on the defensive set-up and “get stronger” but club legend Ally McCoist made one suggestion he believed would alleviate the issues going forward.

After watching Goldson and James Sands occupy the central defensive positions with Ben Davies injured and John Souttar out, the former striker and manager believed the answer lay close to home.

"I mentioned before the first goal, Rangers look small. PSV looked big, and I thought set plays were going to be important. Sands isn't a natural centre-back, would Balogun have made a difference?

"He's sitting up in the stands watching Rangers on Saturday, I'm not sure I would have let him go. Souttar has injuries, you know, Helander, obviously.”

Asked on BT Sport if there was cause to offer the Nigerian international a fresh contract, McCoist went on: “Perhaps there is, it's not hindsight, I was surprised to see him go, I really was. I tell you what, we could have done with him tonight. He's got height, he's got a presence, and scored goals in Europe.”

Any signings made between now and next Wednesday’s match would not be eligible to play, however

Former Scotland and Rangers striker Ally McCoist was on punditry duties. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)