Rangers player ratings: A 9 for player Champions League deserves - but four 6s

Jon McLaughlin: Again, not really involved much as has been his season so far. Two important second half sliding blocks to halt Gakpo around the hour and late on. No chance for the first goal with a melee of bodies infront and rooted when defence was caught out by Obispo. 6

James Tavernier: Tough shift for the captain with Gakpo getting the better of him defensively, but forte going forward helped generate equaliser and then even tested Benitez with a header on stroke of half-time. Tried to drive team forward in the second but teams now increasingly aware of his threat after last season’s heroics. 6

James Sands: Base for Rangers as they manipulated PSV around the park through the first half. Backed Goldson as the last line and marshalled Luuk de Jong to ensure the former Barcelona man remained quiet. 7

Players of Rangers pose prior to the UEFA Champions League Play-Off First Leg match between Rangers FC and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium on August 16, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Connor Goldson: Stayed positionally disciplined with Saibari and Veerman luring him out of line and complemented Sands as Rangers’ passing outlet but set-pieces proved costly – failing to head clear at the first and then caught under the ball for the second. 6

Borna Barisic: A different player when he has Kent ahead of him, and playing his way back into form. Calm when needed, sometimes a little too relaxed but experience at this level told with crucial goal-line header as PSV sought response to second goal. 7

John Lundstram: Dominated the midfield battle, dropping deeper to deal with Veerman and often moved Rangers forward from that role with space for Davis to conduct play higher. The sort of hard-working, unselfish team-mate players want beside them. 8

Steven Davis: Deserves the Champions League, and the Champions League deserves Steven Davis. Belied his years with his willingness to join the early press. Passing precise and movement always found room and that pre-assist equalising ball to Tavernier – chef’s kiss. 9

Champions League football was back at Ibrox for the play-off first leg. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ryan Kent: Jordan Teze will still be looking over his shoulder tomorrow in fear Kent is lurking, the little winger ran rings around the right-back on his return to the team and was Rangers’ attacking focus in the first half. Began to tire as second wore on but continued his defensive support shift for Barisic regardless of energy levels. 8

Tom Lawrence: Welshman was efficient enough, mucked in defensively too, but fairly quiet until his knuckle-ball free-kick was spilled over the line by Benitez in what could yet be an influential moment in the tie. 7

Malik Tillman: Man of the moment linked well with Kent in the first half having rarely shared the pitch with him but fell out of the middle period of the game before being replaced by Wright. Weak shots from the edge of the area in either half and lucky not to concede OG with sliced clearance on 33 minutes. 6

Antonio Colak: Had one job… and did it. The penalty box predator struck again. Too isolated early on with Tillman deep, hardly had a sniff, yet came alive for the equaliser with clever play from Tavernier, Davis and Lawrence. Has to be on form to keep Morelos out the side – and is with four in four. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Glen Kamara: Replaced Davis on 70 minutes allowing Lundstram to take midfield anchor role. 5