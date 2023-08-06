Rangers reaction: Odd box formation fails, ticket policy bears fruit, best team display off the pitch

It was a difficult day for Rangers at Rugby Park as they went down 1-0 to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire.

On the back of the action in Ayrshire, we take you through three “extras” from the match:

Shape shifting

When Danilo last week became Rangers’ fourth attacking player to arrive this summer, adding to Kemar Roofe, Rabbi Matondo and Fashion Sakala all still on the books, it was tough to see just how manager Michael Beale was going to squeeze all these forward options into his team. Perhaps a return to the 2-3-5 pyramid formation that was all the rage in football’s nascent days? Not quite. Instead, Beale went for a 4-2-2-2 shape – with a “box” midfield – that allowed Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers to start as centre forwards, with Sam Lammers and Kieran Dowell in behind them, and then Nico Raskin and John Lundstram further back. It looked odd and it wasn’t hugely effective either. It was left to full-backs Borna Barisic and James Tavernier to try to provide width but when that service dried up in the second half, Rangers lacked the nous to cut through Kilmarnock in the central areas. With Sakala likely to leave the club and Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman already away, there are few natural wide players left in the Rangers’ ranks, which may make it tougher to switch to the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 systems that have served them well in recent seasons.

Home comforts

A seasoned Rangers observer noted before kick-off that there wasn’t a seat to be had in the away section while gaps could be spotted around the rest of Rugby Park, and questioned just why Kilmarnock were persisting with such a ticketing policy. He had his answer 90 minutes later. More and more clubs are coming around to the realisation that pandering to the Old Firm may deliver a short-term financial fillip but does nothing for growing a community club in the long run. And having more of your fans in the ground than theirs can’t do any harm during a tense, closely-fought match like this one either.

Team work