The former Celtic and Scotland star has not been impressed with the Ibrox side’s performances, including Sunday's 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership. Rangers remain on Celtic’s coattails, just two points behind, but have suffered in the Champions League and struggled for consistency in terms of standard of display. The team and Bronckhorst faced criticism during the week after a 7-1 thrashing by Liverpool.

"It's one thing surviving as a manager by digging out the odd result and keeping your head above water,” Commons said in his Daily Mail column. "But that's never going to be enough when you manage one half of the Old Firm. You always have to prosper. And, right now, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a million miles away from doing that. You are held to a standard which is almost impossibly high at all times. Yet you know all of that the minute you sign on the dotted line.

"If you don't deliver on all fronts then questions will always be asked. One unconvincing win at Motherwell yesterday doesn't change any of that. The wider picture is that of a team that can go to pieces at any moment against better opposition.”

Rangers have been hurt by injuries to key stars. For the match against Motherwell, Van Bronckhorst was missing at least eight stars, including Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence. Commons sought to shut down the injury excuse and even singled out John Souttar.

"Every club gets them,” he said. “You have to assume they will happen. I'm sorry, but John Souttar is no great loss. I just don't think he would have made any difference to Rangers. He's just not going to solve any issues in the SPFL let alone Europe. He's a decent but injury prone centre-half who can handle the ball well enough but doesn't have a great turn of pace. Pinning the blame on an injury list that includes him just won't wash."