'That is obvious': Giovanni van Bronckhorst points out Rangers' deficiencies despite win over Motherwell

Goals from Malik Tillman and John Lundstram gave Rangers the spoils in what was an underwhelming encounter in South Lanarkshire, with Stuart McKinstry’s 77th-minute free-kick proving no more than a consolation for the hosts. The win moved second-placed Rangers back to within two points of leaders Celtic in the league, but Van Bronckhorst knows his team will need to perform better going forward after too many players put in sub-standard displays.

“I think every area, that is obvious,” Van Bronckhorst responded when asked where his team needs to improve. “The performance we had today overall wasn’t as convincing as the previous wins in the league. We need to improve that. The build-up in the first half, we couldn’t come into the next phase as we weren’t good enough in our build-up, not quick enough and not trying to get a free man in midfield. I think we were too slow in our passing and movement. Second half we did much better and of course with Steven [Davis] coming on it helped us to control the game. In the end, with the 2-1, we need to change gears as well.”

Van Bronckhorst, however, did praise his team’s character for digging deep and finding a way to win. “It was vital to us to win this game,” continued Van Bronckhorst. “I think first half we started well and had two great chances to score the first goal. We didn’t. After that we weren’t in the game as we wanted. Second half we did much better and scored two goals, which will give you a cushion. In the 15 minutes before time they scored and make the 2-1 with a free-kick from that side in the top corner. It happens maybe only one time out of 30 or 40 tries. It went in. After that we had to dig deep and make sure we battled for the win and we did that. I’m really pleased with the points today.”