Rangers pundits at odds over Benfica Europa League loss as scathing verdict neutralised by 'no shame' view

With the Europa League last-16 tie delicately poised at 2-2 following last week’s first leg in Lisbon, hopes had been raised that Rangers could progress to the quarter-finals against the Portuguese giants. But on a wet night at Ibrox , it was not to be for Philippe Clement’s men after Rafa Silva’s 67th-minute strike gave the visitors victory.

The manner of Benfica’s winner irked former Rangers striker McCoist, who was working at the game as a pundit for TNT Sports. Silva’s goal came on the counter attack following a corner for the hosts, with striker Cyriel Dessers losing control in the box before Benfica broke rapidly up the pitch to net. “Look at this, I find it incredible,” commented McCoist on the goal. “He might be in his own half, you know, the defending from Rangers again I find, frankly, unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable from your own corner. Not once, twice, three or four times, it's amazing. It cuts across Diomande, gives Butland the eyes and uses his pace. Silva gives himself a better angle but Rangers' defending from their own corner, incredible.”