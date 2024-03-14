Jack Butland: Snubbed by England manager Gareth Southgate earlier in the day when the Three Lions squad was named, Rangers’ No 1 put in a largely faultless performance. Had little chance with Rafa Silva’s goal and made a smart stop from Alexander Bah to keep the hosts in the tie. 6

James Tavernier: The captain was kept on his toes by Benfica’s counter and he wasn’t quite able to have much of an impact going forward. Will have to wait another season to match Ally McCoist’s goal tally in Europe. 6

Connor Goldson: Held firm in the first half, with one very important challenge to thwart David Neres at the back post. Picked up a yellow card for stopping a swift counter by the visitors. 6

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers tries to spark an attack during the match against Benfica.

John Souttar: A performance that surely will have caught Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s eye. He won the majority of his personal duels and kept Marcos Leonardo so quiet that he was subbed at the break. Good reading of the game and sound passing. One of the best players on the pitch. 8

Ridvan Yilmaz: Puts in a power of work down the left flank and made plenty of good blocks. His end product from promising areas wasn’t up to scratch, though. 6

John Lundstram: The midfielder just doesn’t stop working. His passing was a tad awry at times but he was the engine keeping the team going as they tried to find a leveller. Had a late shot well held by Trubin. 7

Mohamed Diomande: This was a decent enough performance from the Ivorian. He was the most composed of Rangers’ central midfielders and did his fair share of defensive work. Replaced by Raskin late on after emptying the petrol tank. 7

Scott Wright: Saw plenty of possession in the first half but was largely ineffective down the right flank. Slipped in Dessers for a good chance at the start of the second half but that was his best moment. Replaced by Matondo on 73 minutes. 5

Tom Lawrence: The Welshman was tenacious in the first half but limited in an attacking sense. Faded quickly as the second period raged on and it was no surprise to see him subbed by Cantwell. 5

Fabio Silva: Unable to inspire his team in the final third. The Portuguese was largely on the periphery against his old team. 5

Cyriel Dessers: This was not the Nigerian forward’s night. One neat lay-off was the best of his first half and while he was much more lively after the break, he could not take a presentable Rangers chance at 0-0 when his shot deflected wide. A poor touch at a home corner started off the counter for Benfica’s opener. Roofe brought on with 15 minutes on to offer something different in attack. 5