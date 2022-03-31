Alfredo Morelos a major doubt for Rangers v Celtic as striker pictured on crutches

The Colombian flew home from international duty early after missing out on his country’s final World Cup qualifying matches due to a thigh injury, and social media pictures have now emerged which apparently show the 25-year-old on crutches at Glasgow Airport.

According to reports, Morelos is travelling to London to have the injury assessed by a specialist, and with less than 76 hours until kick-off, it now seems certain that he will be absent from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s line-up at Ibrox.

The absence of their top scorer for the title showdown would be a huge blow for Rangers, who also had to make do without their talismanic frontman for the 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park in February.

Colombia provided an update on Morelos' injury situation at the weekend, stating: "The technical and medical staff of the Colombia men’s senior national team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed, which prevented him from participating in the previous match against Bolivia and likewise does not allow him to participate in the next match of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“For this reason, the striker is called off to start his recovery work. We wish the player a good return to his club.”

Colombia eventually missed out on a spot at the Qatar World Cup despite victories over Bolivia and Venezuela.

