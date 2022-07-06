The points Celtic will pip Rangers to Premiership title revealed as Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen tipped to be close

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to defend their league title after finishing four points ahead of rivals Rangers.

The Scottish champions have so far strengthened, tying Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers down to permanent deals and adding Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers, meanwhile, have signed John Souttar and are on the cusp of recruiting striker Antonio Colak, while Joe Aribo is heading for the exit door.

Trading company Sporting Index’s experts have run simulations and have predicted Celtic will finish the season with 90 points, three fewer than last season.

Yet, they have been predicted to win the league title by five points with Rangers predicted to gather four fewer points.

In the battle for third-place, it is set to be close with Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen predicted to finish within two points of one another with the Gorgie side finishing third.

Meanwhile, Ross County have been tipped for relegation.