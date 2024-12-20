How will Philippe Clement set his Rangers team up for the visit of Dundee this weekend? Cr: SNS Group.How will Philippe Clement set his Rangers team up for the visit of Dundee this weekend? Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers predicted XI vs Dundee: Philippe Clement opts for 3 changes at Ibrox with one huge call made - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 16:44 BST

Here’s how we predict Rangers to line-up against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers look to leapfrog Aberdeen into second place this weekend as they welcome Dundee to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

Philippe Clement’s side enter the game on the back of a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend, and will aim to ease the pain by taking all three points in Govan and going second in the table should Aberdeen fail to beat Hibernian at Pittodrie.

The Belgian head coach will need to do it without first choice centre-back John Souttar though, with the key defender expected to miss out this weekend with a groin problem. The Rangers head coach has admitted there is a flu bug in the camp currently, but has no new injury concerns, adding that he doesn’t “expect anyone missing”

With a busy Christmas schedule ahead, Clement must decide which players he should rest, and which should start, as he looks to keep his squad fresh ahead of playing four games just 11 days. Will James Tavernier be given time to recuperate after playing 120 minutes last week? Does Danilo play upfront?

The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for their Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox , using live photos from Friday’s training session.

Rangers first choice goalkeeper starts, barring any last minute injuries.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Rangers first choice goalkeeper starts, barring any last minute injuries. | SNS Group

Ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule, Philippe Clement could opt to rest captain James Tavernier, meaning the versatile Sterling will get valuable minutes in his legs this weekend.

2. RB: Dujon Sterling

Ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule, Philippe Clement could opt to rest captain James Tavernier, meaning the versatile Sterling will get valuable minutes in his legs this weekend. | SNS Group

The experienced Nigerian centre-back appeared to limp off against Celtic last week, but is fit to start at Ibrox according to Clement.

3. CB: Leon Balogun

The experienced Nigerian centre-back appeared to limp off against Celtic last week, but is fit to start at Ibrox according to Clement. | SNS Group

The Dutch defender will continue at centre-back alongside Balogun in the Rangers back four.

4. CB: Robin Propper

The Dutch defender will continue at centre-back alongside Balogun in the Rangers back four. | SNS Group

