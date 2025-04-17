This is how we predict Rangers to line up against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League on Thursday night at San Mames.

Rangers make the journey to Spain this evening as face Athletic Bilbao in the crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg at the San Mames (kick off: 8pm).

Barry Ferguson’s side enter the game with everything to play for after their battling performance in last week’s first leg saw them grind out a 0-0 draw, despite being down to 10-men after Robin Propper’s early red card.

They’ll head to the Basque city without the services of Dujon Sterling, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, but are able to welcome back key players John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande from suspension. Bailey Rice, Vaclav Cerny, Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon Balogun should also all be available despite taking knocks in last week’s draw at Ibrox.

The biggest game in Rangers’ season so far, how will Ferguson opt to line up at the San Mames? Here is what The Scotsman predict Rangers starting XI will look like for tonight’s Europa League clash:

Rangers predicted line up vs Athletic Bilbao:

GK: Liam Kelly

Replaced Jack Butland in goal for last week’s first leg, and his penalty heroics mean Rangers head into tonight’s game at the San Mames with it all to play for. He starts again tonight.

RCB: James Tavernier

With Dujon Sterling out for the season, and Robin Propper suspended, the captain will be forced to return to a centre-back position on the right-hand side of a back three. He’s performed well there recently, so can be relied on in Bilbao tonight.

CB: John Souttar

Missed the first leg due to suspension, but will come straight back into the team for tonight’s game. Was able to get some extra rest by being left on the bench against Aberdeen at the weekend, so will be fresh for the clash in Spain.

LCB: Leon Balogun

A slight doubt with a knock, Barry Ferguson confirmed the experienced Nigerian trained on Wednesday, so he should be okay to start the game. With Clinton Nsiala still young and raw, Balogun’s experience gets him the nod on the left-hand side of the back three.

RWB: Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish defender picked up a knock in last Thursday’s 0-0 draw, forcing him to miss the weekend clash against Aberdeen. Thankfully he was able to train on Wednesday, so will likely be available. Has played on the right-hand side a couple of times this season, and hasn’t let anyone down.

LWB: Jefte

Had an impressive cameo against Aberdeen at the weekend, and will be required to start tonight in a wing-back role with injuries and suspensions forcing a reshuffle in the back line.

CM: Nicolas Raskin

Arguably the club’s best performer since the turn of the year, the Belgian midfielder is making himself one of the first names on the team sheet. Picked up a slight knock last week, but assuming he’s shrugged that off, he’s guaranteed to start.

CM: Mohamed Diomande

Will compete with teenager Bailey Rice for his spot tonight after returning from suspension, and we expect the Ivorian to start the game. He’s clearly one of Rangers’ most talented players, and has performed well in the Europa League this season.

CM: Ianis Hagi

He was excellent in last week’s first leg, battling for every ball. He followed it up with a screamer against Aberdeen that rescued a point a few days later, and deserves his place in the starting XI tonight.

CAM: Vaclav Cerny

Already identified as the Gers dangerman by Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde, the Czech winger has adapted well to his role behind the striker, and provides Rangers with a creative outlet at the top of the pitch.

CF: Cyriel Dessers

