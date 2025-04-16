Rangers 'bullet' strikes fear into rivals as two major injury concerns emerge

Valverde very wary of Rangers’ key man in attack

Ernesto Valverde has told Athletic Bilbao to be wary of Rangers’ counter-attacking abilities as he pinpointed the “bullet” Vaclav Cerny as a particular danger to his side’s prospects of reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The quarter-final tie is poised at 0-0 after Barry Ferguson’s sat deep and closed out the Spaniards in the first leg at Ibrox last week following the early dismissal of Robin Propper. Valverde is well aware that Rangers have enjoyed some fruitful away nights in Europe this season, most notably against Malmo, Nice and Fenerbahce.

Asked how he expects the Scottish side to approach Thursday’s second leg in San Mames Stadium, the Athletic boss said: “They have a good counter-attack, and at the same time, they’re a top team in their league. They can dominate the game because they’re forced to dominate the game when they play in Scotland, and they have the players to do it.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny takes a shot during the match against Bilbao last week. | SNS Group

“Obviously, when they got a player sent off, they sat back and waited for their chances a bit, and they did well. We lacked a bit of clarity, a bit of speed in the game. I don’t know (how they will play), it’s a different game. We have to get started, and we’ll see how the game plays out tomorrow.

“They have a good range of players, players who play very well in space. Dessers is constantly running into space, being a key player. Their wide players and full-backs attack very well, whether they’re playing (James) Tavernier, Jefte or (Ridvan) Yilmaz.

“And then they have Cerny, who’s a bullet, and he’s very precise when it comes to finishing. They’re a team that hurts you when there’s space.”

Two big Athletic-Rangers injury concerns

Valverde, who admitted key duo Inaki Williams and Yuri Berchiche are injury doubts, challenged his side to reach the last four of a major European tournament for just the third time in their history and the first time since 2012.

“We have to play a key match tomorrow to qualify for the semi-final, which has only happened twice in Athletic’s history,” he said. “Let’s see if there can be a third.