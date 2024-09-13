How will Philippe Clement's Rangers line-up for the visit to Tannadice this Sunday? Cr: SNS Group.How will Philippe Clement's Rangers line-up for the visit to Tannadice this Sunday? Cr: SNS Group.
How will Philippe Clement's Rangers line-up for the visit to Tannadice this Sunday? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers predicted line-up v Dundee United: Philippe Clement injury boost as boss ponders dual debut at Tannadice - live gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST

Philippe Clement could hand debuts to two of his new recruits against Dundee United.

Rangers return to domestic action this weekend with a tough trip to unbeaten Dundee United, as Philippe Clement looks to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Celtic a fortnight ago.

The Belgian boss will be able to call on deadline day signings Nedim Bajrami and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, while Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane are both edging closer to full fitness and should be available to start if required at Tannadice, though Ridvan Yilmaz is still ruled out with a thigh problem.

Regardless of how the Gers line-up, the side will be under no illusions that they must respond after falling five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen despite being just four games into the campaign. It’ll be no easy task though, with Jim Goodwin’s side coming into the game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win at Hearts before the international break.

But how will Clement set his side up at Tannadice on Sunday? The Scotsman predicts Rangers’ starting XI, with two changes expected.

The undisputed number one, Butland starts in the sticks.

1. GK: Jack Butland

The undisputed number one, Butland starts in the sticks. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Despite rumours of a move away still lingering last week, Tavernier remained at Ibrox and will start at full-back.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Despite rumours of a move away still lingering last week, Tavernier remained at Ibrox and will start at full-back. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Seems to be firmly established as one of Rangers' starting centre-backs and will be in the starting XI at Tannadice.

3. CB: Robin Propper

Seems to be firmly established as one of Rangers' starting centre-backs and will be in the starting XI at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Alongside the Dutchman will be regular partner Souttar, who will play on the right-hand side of the two centre-backs.

4. CB: John Souttar

Alongside the Dutchman will be regular partner Souttar, who will play on the right-hand side of the two centre-backs. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementDundee UnitedTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice