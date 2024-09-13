Rangers return to domestic action this weekend with a tough trip to unbeaten Dundee United, as Philippe Clement looks to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Celtic a fortnight ago.

The Belgian boss will be able to call on deadline day signings Nedim Bajrami and Neraysho Kasanwirjo, while Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane are both edging closer to full fitness and should be available to start if required at Tannadice, though Ridvan Yilmaz is still ruled out with a thigh problem.

Regardless of how the Gers line-up, the side will be under no illusions that they must respond after falling five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen despite being just four games into the campaign. It’ll be no easy task though, with Jim Goodwin’s side coming into the game on the back of an impressive 1-0 win at Hearts before the international break.

But how will Clement set his side up at Tannadice on Sunday? The Scotsman predicts Rangers’ starting XI, with two changes expected.

1 . GK: Jack Butland The undisputed number one, Butland starts in the sticks.

2 . RB: James Tavernier Despite rumours of a move away still lingering last week, Tavernier remained at Ibrox and will start at full-back.

3 . CB: Robin Propper Seems to be firmly established as one of Rangers' starting centre-backs and will be in the starting XI at Tannadice.