Rangers players caught up in Nigeria riots as one official confirmed dead

Dr Joseph Kabungo was on duty as a doping officer but died after the game – which was decided on away goals and ended with ugly scenes in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Dugouts were smashed, sponsors boards flattened and missiles thrown as the Abuja National Stadium was damaged by angry fans spilling onto the playing surface at full-time which led to police using tear-gas in an attempt to clear the pitch.

Shocking footage showed fans smashing seats and climbing on the goal-frame and nets before the Zambian FA broke the tragic news of the doctor’s death, though no cause has been revealed as yet.

Zambian FA president Andrew Kamanga said: “We mourn to passing of our CAF/FIFA medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo who was on duty as a doping officer in Tuesday’s match involving Nigeria and Ghana, and we extend condolences to Dr Kabungo’s family and the football family at large.

"He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast.

"Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and families.”

Bassey, Balogun and Aribo had all started the final African qualification play-off where Arsenal’s Thomas Partey opened the scoring for Ghana after 10 minutes but a penalty for the home side, converted by William Troost Ekong, levelled the score on the night and on aggregate after the goal-less first leg. However it was Otto Addo’s team joining Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon as Africa’s representatives in Qatar.

The match was Calvin Bassey’s first international start for the Super Eagles, having made his debut in the first leg. Aribo earned his 17th international appearance while Berlin-born Balogun is closing in on his 50th cap.

The Rangers trio are now expected back in Scotland by Giovanni van Bronckhorst with an Old Firm derby against Celtic at Ibrox to come on Sunday. It will have a big say in the SPFL title race with just three points separating the reigning champions from the league leaders at the top of the cinch Premiership table.

Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey played for Nigeria in the play-off second-leg (Pictures: SNS)

