The postponed play-off semi-final with Ukraine, and final between the winners and Wales, means all three will be included as one entrant to the group stage draw.

It only comes round once every four years and will tee up the greatest football show on earth – so here’s how you can tune in and watch the World Cup group stage draw for the big event in Qatar this November, and find out who Steve Clarke’s team could get if they make it all the way for the first time since 1998.

When is the 2022 World Cup draw?

The draw will go ahead, as planned on April 1 in Doha. There had been suggestion it could be delayed due to some places not being confirmed, but FIFA have decided to proceed with the draw and establish the three remaining entrants in June.

Who has qualified to be in the 2022 World Cup first round draw?

By the time the balls are picked, 29 nations will have their places confirmed. They will be hosts Qatar and three from north and central America, four each from South America and Asia, five from Africa and ten group winners from Europe. Two UEFA play-off entrants will also join them, though a third (Scotland, Ukraine or Wales) will be decided in June. Likewise the remaining two spots will come from an inter confederation play-off between teams from North and South America, Oceania and Asia.

When will the final places be decided?

The remaining play-offs which haven't been decided by Friday’s draw will be held in June when Scotland will face Ukraine, and the winners take on Wales a few days later for the last remaining European spot.

The other two spots are also to be decided by the intercontinental games, held in Qatar, on June 13 and 14.

How to watch the Qatar 2022 first round draw

BBC Sport are understood to be streaming the draw live, and it will also be available at the FIFA website. As soon as it is made, at around 5pm UK-time, we’ll have all the updates you need on scotsman.com too.

How will it work?

FIFA have confirmed the group seeds for each of the eight four-team groups in the first round.

Qatar are guaranteed Group A and the remaining seeded sides are Belgium, reigning champions France, Brazil, Argentina, England and Spain. If Portugal qualify via their play-off they’ll also be among the seeds, if not it's set to be Denmark.

Teams will then be drawn to each group though each can have no more than two European teams.

After a round robin of matches in November the teams will enter the four knock-out stages all the way to the final when the 2022 World Champions will be crowned.

What are the key dates for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

As well as Friday’s draw, red letter days include the Opening Ceremony an first match on November 21, the knock-out round of 16 commences on December 3 and the final will be on December 18. This year will also include a third-placed play-off the day before the final.