Rangers may have endured a rough domestic campaign but they are the last Scottish team standing in Europe this season.

The Ibrox side have saved their best form for Thursday evenings in the Europa League with a series of impressive performances taking them into the quarter-finals where they now meet Athletic Bilbao.

League phase victories over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, plus draws against Tottenham and Olympiacos, earned Rangers an eighth placed finish in the 36-team table and secured direct entry to the last 16 of the competition, where they met Fenerbahce.

A superb 3-1 away victory over Jose Mourinho's side in Istanbul was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox, with Rangers prevailing in the penalty shoot-out to book their place in the last eight, where they will host Bilbao on Thursday, April 10 before travelling to Spain for the return leg one week later.

A semi-final against either Manchester United or Lyon awaits the winners, while the list of potential opponents in the final include Bodo/Glimt, Lazio, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Can Rangers, under interim manager Barry Ferguson, repeat their run of three years ago when they made it all the way to the Europa League final in Seville before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties? Can they go one better and win the tournament?

An Opta supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the knockout stages 10,000 times to analyse each side’s probability of reaching each stage in the competition, as well as projecting a potential winner.

Here are its Europa League predictions:

1 . Athletic Bilbao The size of the task facing Rangers is clear with Opta's supercomputer ranking the Spaniards as the most likely team to win the tournament, with the final set to be played at their home stadium, the Estadio de San Mamés. It gives Bilbao a 78.8% chance of reaching the semis, a 44.5% chance of making the final and a 24% chance of lifting the trophy.

2 . Lazio The Italians, who overcame Viktoria Plzen in the last 16 and face Bodo/Glimt in the quarters, are rated they second most likely team to win the Europa League this season by the Opta supercomputer. It gives Lazio a 70% chance of reaching the semis, a 37.6% chance of making the final and a 20.1% chance of lifting the trophy.

3 . Tottenham Ange Postecoglou's side face the 2022 winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals after edging past AZ Alkmaar in the last 16. Spurs were ranked third by the Opta supercomputer in the list of teams most likely to win the Europa League this season. It gives them a 59.4% chance of reaching the semis, a 33.8% chance of making the final and a 17.2% chance of lifting the trophy.