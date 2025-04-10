The Europa League trophy on display at the House of European Football in Nyon. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images) The Europa League trophy on display at the House of European Football in Nyon. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images)
The Europa League trophy on display at the House of European Football in Nyon. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Europa League winners and rates Rangers chances compared to Man Utd and Tottenham

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:56 BST

Opta algorithm predicts Europa League outcome

Rangers may have endured a rough domestic campaign but they are the last Scottish team standing in Europe this season.

The Ibrox side have saved their best form for Thursday evenings in the Europa League with a series of impressive performances taking them into the quarter-finals where they now meet Athletic Bilbao.

League phase victories over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, plus draws against Tottenham and Olympiacos, earned Rangers an eighth placed finish in the 36-team table and secured direct entry to the last 16 of the competition, where they met Fenerbahce.

A superb 3-1 away victory over Jose Mourinho's side in Istanbul was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox, with Rangers prevailing in the penalty shoot-out to book their place in the last eight, where they will host Bilbao on Thursday, April 10 before travelling to Spain for the return leg one week later.

A semi-final against either Manchester United or Lyon awaits the winners, while the list of potential opponents in the final include Bodo/Glimt, Lazio, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Can Rangers, under interim manager Barry Ferguson, repeat their run of three years ago when they made it all the way to the Europa League final in Seville before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties? Can they go one better and win the tournament?

An Opta supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the knockout stages 10,000 times to analyse each side’s probability of reaching each stage in the competition, as well as projecting a potential winner.

Here are its Europa League predictions:

The size of the task facing Rangers is clear with Opta's supercomputer ranking the Spaniards as the most likely team to win the tournament, with the final set to be played at their home stadium, the Estadio de San Mamés. It gives Bilbao a 78.8% chance of reaching the semis, a 44.5% chance of making the final and a 24% chance of lifting the trophy.

1. Athletic Bilbao

The size of the task facing Rangers is clear with Opta's supercomputer ranking the Spaniards as the most likely team to win the tournament, with the final set to be played at their home stadium, the Estadio de San Mamés. It gives Bilbao a 78.8% chance of reaching the semis, a 44.5% chance of making the final and a 24% chance of lifting the trophy. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Italians, who overcame Viktoria Plzen in the last 16 and face Bodo/Glimt in the quarters, are rated they second most likely team to win the Europa League this season by the Opta supercomputer. It gives Lazio a 70% chance of reaching the semis, a 37.6% chance of making the final and a 20.1% chance of lifting the trophy.

2. Lazio

The Italians, who overcame Viktoria Plzen in the last 16 and face Bodo/Glimt in the quarters, are rated they second most likely team to win the Europa League this season by the Opta supercomputer. It gives Lazio a 70% chance of reaching the semis, a 37.6% chance of making the final and a 20.1% chance of lifting the trophy. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ange Postecoglou's side face the 2022 winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals after edging past AZ Alkmaar in the last 16. Spurs were ranked third by the Opta supercomputer in the list of teams most likely to win the Europa League this season. It gives them a 59.4% chance of reaching the semis, a 33.8% chance of making the final and a 17.2% chance of lifting the trophy.

3. Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou's side face the 2022 winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals after edging past AZ Alkmaar in the last 16. Spurs were ranked third by the Opta supercomputer in the list of teams most likely to win the Europa League this season. It gives them a 59.4% chance of reaching the semis, a 33.8% chance of making the final and a 17.2% chance of lifting the trophy. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Red Devils last won the tournament in 2017 and reached the 2021 final where they lost to Villarreal on penalties. Lyon stand between United and a place in the semi-finals this time around and the Opta supercomputer gives Rubin Amorim's side a 55.2% chance of reaching the semis, a 28.8% chance of making the final and a 15% chance of lifting the trophy.

4. Manchester United

The Red Devils last won the tournament in 2017 and reached the 2021 final where they lost to Villarreal on penalties. Lyon stand between United and a place in the semi-finals this time around and the Opta supercomputer gives Rubin Amorim's side a 55.2% chance of reaching the semis, a 28.8% chance of making the final and a 15% chance of lifting the trophy. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueRangersTottenhamManchester United
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice