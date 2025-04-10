Rangers may have endured a rough domestic campaign but they are the last Scottish team standing in Europe this season.
The Ibrox side have saved their best form for Thursday evenings in the Europa League with a series of impressive performances taking them into the quarter-finals where they now meet Athletic Bilbao.
League phase victories over Malmo, Nice, FCSB and Union Saint-Gilloise, plus draws against Tottenham and Olympiacos, earned Rangers an eighth placed finish in the 36-team table and secured direct entry to the last 16 of the competition, where they met Fenerbahce.
A superb 3-1 away victory over Jose Mourinho's side in Istanbul was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Ibrox, with Rangers prevailing in the penalty shoot-out to book their place in the last eight, where they will host Bilbao on Thursday, April 10 before travelling to Spain for the return leg one week later.
A semi-final against either Manchester United or Lyon awaits the winners, while the list of potential opponents in the final include Bodo/Glimt, Lazio, Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Can Rangers, under interim manager Barry Ferguson, repeat their run of three years ago when they made it all the way to the Europa League final in Seville before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties? Can they go one better and win the tournament?
An Opta supercomputer has simulated the remainder of the knockout stages 10,000 times to analyse each side’s probability of reaching each stage in the competition, as well as projecting a potential winner.
Here are its Europa League predictions: