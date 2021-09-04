Rangers ‘perfect’ transfer window deal, Ryan Kent’s £20m price-tag, Celtic goalkeeper’s persuasive call, Hibs ace dozes off at move talk - SPFL Premiership rumour mill

Rumour Mill. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McGinn’s back for a second

John McGinn says Scotland are one of three teams now in the hunt for second place in their World Cup qualifying group, but insists the national team are capable of succeeding. They face Moldova this evening at Hampden and the midfielder has returned after an symptomatic spell on the sidelines with a positive covid-19 test result.

Joe Hart’s heart-to-heart

Connor Goldson. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Joe Hart played an advisory role in persuading new Celtic signing Cameron Carter-Vickers to move north. The deadline day signing says the English goalkeeper, a summer recruit for Ange Postecoglou, talked him round to a move to the SPFL despite interest in Italy with talk of the atmosphere at games in Scotland.

Why Leeds looked elsewhere

Ryan Kent’s £20m price-tag deterred Leeds United from acting upon their transfer interest. The Yorkshire side have been known as long-term admirers of the Rangers winger but signed Dan James from Manchester United late last month, after claims of being put off by Rangers’ asking price.

Why Josh Doig’s transfer talk turned on silent

Ryan Kent would not follow Odsonne Edouard from the SPFL to the EPL this summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Josh Doig says he slept through the transfer deadline as speculation swirled over his future. The defender was on Scotland under-21 duty and admitted the transfer talk had been distracting but after chats with Hibs team-mates Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet - also in-demand during recent windows, Doig relaxed and says he is happy at Hibs.

“I’ve always said I was happy at Hibs. There was a lot of talk and it was playing on my mind a wee bit.

“I was in my bed at 9pm sleeping so I wasn’t aware of what was happening!”

It’s all Goldson for contract talks

Connor Goldson is expected to stay at Rangers beyond his current contract which expires next year. Reports the Englishman had signed a three-year extension have yet to materialise but former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the defender’s signature should be a priority for Steven Gerrard and the deal will work for both sides if Rangers continue their success in Europe.

Steelmen increase fan support by a distance

Motherwell have introduced a new socially-distanced section to Fir Park following fan feedback. The club has also smashed their previous record for season tickets.

Hearts teens have the right stuff

Northern Ireland international Michael Smith might have competition closer to home sooner rather than later, even though Hearts did not move for a back-up in his position during the transfer window. Robbie Neilson has backed two of the club’s youngsters to stake a claim for a first team place soon.

Rangers deal is perfect for both parties

Former Rangers defender has praised a ‘perfect’ move made by the Ibrox club in the transfer window. Alan Hutton believes sending Niko Katic out on loan to Hajduk Split will be mutually beneficial for the 24-year-old and the club who hold a recall option on the Croatian defender.

And elsewhere…

Ban them all

Mason Mount wants to see Hungary punished for the fan behaviour and alleged racist chants and gestures directed to England players during their World Cup qualifying win.

Fifa are also set to act after the abuse and ugly scenes which also included cups thrown at players on the pitch.