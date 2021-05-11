Motherwell give free season tickets to fans who bought 2020-21 seats after last summer's promise

Motherwell will give all season ticket holders a free ticket for next term at Fir Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Last summer the Steelmen made the bold promise of 19 Premiership matches – in person – at Fir Park for season ticket holders, but with restrictions which are still in place now, supporters were unable to attend any.

And the Lanarkshire club has kept to their pledge on the money paid last year with season tickets eligible for 19 home matches next season allocated to every fan who bought one last season.

"We will forever be grateful for your decision to spend money last year when there was no certainty over what would happen next,” a club statement said. “We are incredibly appreciative, considering many of you will have been going through difficult times, worrying about your health, your family and perhaps even your job. We want to repay your faith by welcoming you back to Fir Park at no extra cost.

“We are also mindful that some of you may need the money back from your season ticket. We are offering refunds on season tickets until the end of May.”

Regular season tickets are also on sale at last season’s prices, but the club is also encouraging fans who wish to make a donation in lieu of next season’s seat, to back the club’s Community Trust.

The club added: “At the time of writing, we know that restrictions on large outdoor gatherings will begin to ease on Monday, May 17. We are encouraged by the Scottish Government’s decision to allow 25% of Hampden to be open for the UEFA Euro 2020 matches in June. We hope to be able to update you all soon on plans for opening the gates here in time for the Premier Sports Cup in July and the start of the Premiership campaign.”

The club has also launched a campaign to fund free tickets for unemployed and low-income families.