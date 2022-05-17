Rangers' past European finals: How many have Rangers played in? How many European trophies have Rangers won?

The Ibrox club have featured in four previous European showpiece encounters, here is how they fared.

Fiorentina 4 Rangers 1 (Cup Winners' Cup, 1961)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup semi-finals, Rangers only had another 12 months to wait before they made their first European final. The Cup Winners' Cup was a two-legged affair back then but Scot Symon's men were up against it after Luigi Milan struck a double for Fiorentina in the first game at Ibrox, either side of Eric Caldow's missed penalty. Milan then put the Italians further ahead when he netted 13 minutes into the second leg. Alex Scott gave Rangers a glimmer of hope when he pulled one back on the hour, but Kurt Hamrin sealed a comprehensive aggregate victory for the men from Florence.

Bayern Munich 1 Rangers 0 (Cup Winners' Cup, 1967)

Just a week after city rivals Celtic became European champions, Rangers had a chance to make it a Glasgow double when they faced Bayern Munich in Nuremberg in the Cup Winners' Cup. The final finished 0-0 over 90 minutes after Roger Hynd - a centre-half playing up front - had a goal disallowed for Symon's team. Franz Roth scored the decisive goal 19 minutes into extra time to land Bayern their first European trophy.

Rangers 3 Dynamo Moscow 2 (Cup Winners' Cup, 1972)

Rangers defeated Bayern in the semi-finals five years later to set up a showdown with Dynamo Moscow at Barcelona's Nou Camp. Willie Waddell's side were three up within 50 minutes after a goal from Colin Stein and a double from Willie Johnston. The Russians hit back with two goals in the last half hour but were unable to deny Rangers their only major European triumph to date. The Rangers support celebrated by invading the pitch, leading to clashes with Spanish police, with Dynamo demanding a replay because it took place before the final whistle. No replay was ever scheduled and Rangers kept the trophy that John Greig received in a room inside the stadium, but they served a one-year European ban. Greig later said: "One of the officials handed the trophy to me with hardly a word and then we were back on our way to the dressing room. It was one of the greatest nights of my career but in the end it was a real slap in the face for Rangers."

The Rangers players salute their supporters after winning the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup with a 3-2 victory over Dynamo Moscow at the Nou Camp in Barcelona.

Zenit St Petersburg 2 Rangers 0 (UEFA Cup, 2008)