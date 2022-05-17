£14m, £42m or more - How much money Rangers will earn from winning the Europa League

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men face German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the showpiece occasion at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla.

Victory would earn the club its second European trophy, following the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup, also won in Spain when they defeated Dinamo Moscow.

Such tangible success would not only see the players secure a historic achievement but it would also earn the club substantial funds.

Europa League money

The club’s managing director Stewart Robertson laid out how lucrative this Europa League run has been with the final set to be their 17th tie, which includes a play-off double header against Alashkert to get into the group stages.

He suggested it has been worth more than qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

"The finances of that are all public but you know you have that money in the bank at that stage,” Robertson said recently. “It allows you to plan and facilitate things in the future.

Rangers are guaranteed huge riches by winning the Europa League final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"The run we've had now is probably slightly more than we would have had from qualifying for the Champions League. It's a terrific boost, it allows us to do so many things."

Rangers will have benefited greatly from eight games at Ibrox at the gate receipts and commercial activity that brings in. While there will also be TV revenue.

One aspect which can be predicted with certainty is prize money.

So far the club have made €12.16million from qualifying for the group stage, winning two and drawing two in the group stage then navigating their way through the play-off knockout round, the last-16, quarter-final and semi-final.

If they lose on Wednesday they will get another €4.6million, while winning it will see the club net €8.6million. That would bring the prize money up to €20.76million. That equates to more than £17.4million.

Winning the Europa League also guarantees Rangers a place in the Champions League group stage next season…

Champions League money

Popular football finance analyst Swiss Ramble, detailed how much the Ibrox side could stand to make in the next season's competition.

It is predicted Rangers are in line to net at least £25million for qualifying for the Champions League group stage. And that’s before ticket revenue and commercial activity are taken into account.

Group stage participation brings in €15.6million alone. Each win is worth €2.8million and a draw brings in €930,000. Rangers would enter the group stage in Pot 1 as Europa League holders which increases their chances of being drawn against opponents they can earn positive results against.

The TV money, which the club will share with Celtic and comes from the UK pool, has been estimated at €5.8million (smaller than normal due to a Covid-19 rebate).