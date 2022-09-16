Rangers out to avoid unforgivable 36-year worst against Dundee United

It’s been even longer since Rangers lost four successive games, which they are in danger of doing this afternoon as they prepare to return to league on Saturday against Dundee United at Ibrox.

The last time such a sequence of results occurred was in 1985, against Dundee, Hibs (in the League Cup), Aberdeen and Osasuna, who knocked the Ibrox side out of the Uefa Cup at the end of a miserable period of form.

Countries have risen and fallen since this undistinguished four-in-a-row. The Berlin Wall has crumbled while something called the internet has been created.

As far as Rangers fans are concerned, a home defeat to Dundee United on the back of three comprehensive losses, including one to Celtic, isn’t to be borne.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst certainly cannot afford such an outcome. No matter how vivid the signs of improvement in midweek against Napoli, failure to overcome a side with the most porous defence in the country and led by an inexperienced caretaker manager would be considered unforgivable.

While the occasion might be notably less intense after an Old Firm fixture followed by two successive Champions League encounters, the pressure isn’t about to recede. Indeed, it will be ramped up against a side toiling at the bottom of the table.

Van Bronckhorst has confirmed Rangers have no fresh injury worries following their Champions League exertions and before their first league game in a fortnight. The manager warned against any temptation on the part of his players to shift to a lower gear.

Rangers' manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst during the 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“We played two Champions League games in a row, which normally you don’t have,” he said. “But we are prepared really well. We have to make sure we maintain our way of playing, especially the intensity and character we showed on Wednesday.”

No one needs to tell Dundee United about regrouping. They had one of the most catastrophic months in their history in August when they shipped 24 goals in four matches.

Jack Ross has since paid for this run with his job and now Liam Fox has taken over, on a temporary basis in the first instance. United have since beaten Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup and posted a first domestic clean sheet of the season in the 0-0 draw with Motherwell two weeks ago.

“They had some positive results,” noted Van Bronckhorst. “Of course they had a really difficult start to the season and a change of manager. They will come here and try to upset us with their play.”