Roy Makaay granted Rangers leave of absence as club offer support to assistant coach

Giovanni van Bronckhort’s assistant was not in the dugout for the Champions League defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Tuesday and the club has now confirmed he is on compassionate leave due to a family matter.

No timeline has been given for Makaay’s return to the club with fellow coaches Dave Vos and Ceri Bowley continuing to assist van Bronckhorst in preperation for Saturday’s match against Dundee United at Ibrox.

"Roy Makaay is dealing with a family health issue,” a Rangers spokesman confirmed. “We are all supporting him and hope to welcome him back soon."

Rangers assistant coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Bayern Munich and Deportiva striker was Van Bronckhorst’s first coaching appointment following his arrival in November last year.