Roy Makaay granted Rangers leave of absence as club offer support to assistant coach
Roy Makaay has been granted a leave of absence from Rangers in order to be with his family in Holland.
Giovanni van Bronckhort’s assistant was not in the dugout for the Champions League defeat to Napoli at Ibrox on Tuesday and the club has now confirmed he is on compassionate leave due to a family matter.
No timeline has been given for Makaay’s return to the club with fellow coaches Dave Vos and Ceri Bowley continuing to assist van Bronckhorst in preperation for Saturday’s match against Dundee United at Ibrox.
"Roy Makaay is dealing with a family health issue,” a Rangers spokesman confirmed. “We are all supporting him and hope to welcome him back soon."
The former Bayern Munich and Deportiva striker was Van Bronckhorst’s first coaching appointment following his arrival in November last year.
The pair previously worked together at Feyenoord and are former team-mates from the Dutch national side.
