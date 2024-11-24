Major changes afoot at Rangers as rebuild gathers pace ahead of winter
Rangers are closing in on the appointment of a new chief executive and chairman as a search lasting many months looks set to come to an end.
The Ibrox outfit has been operating without a CEO since May after James Bisgrove’s exit, while John Gilligan assumed interim chairmanship in September following the resignation of John Bennett on the grounds of ill-health.
Gilligan’s premiership has always intended to be brief, with the 74-year-old keen to pass on the reins, and it has been reported by multiple outlets that Malcolm Offord - also known as Baron Offord of Garvel, will take up the post. A former Conservative Party politician, Greenock-born Offord was recently the parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports and has expertise in equity.
He is likely to be joined in Govan by former Manchester United chief Patrick Stewart, who the Rangers Review claims will be appointed as the club’s chief executive.
Stewart ended a 14-year association with Man Utd last summer and his most recent role was as a caretaker CEO as power at Old Trafford transferred from the Glazer family to Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group.
With Rangers’ AGM scheduled for next month, it is anticipated that any major board changes will be ratified then. A major reshuffle came earlier this month when Nils Koppen was promoted to the role of technical director.
Rangers have gone through a period of turbulence on and off the pitch. The team currently sits third in the Premiership, 11 points behind leaders Celtic, with manager Philippe Clement coming under renewed pressure following Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Dundee United.
Following Bisgrove’s departure to Saudi Arabia in the summer, Rangers were forced to make a temporary flit to Hampden due to delayed construction work at Ibrox, while their most recent financial figures revealed a loss of more than £17 million.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.