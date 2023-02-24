Scotland's National Newspaper
Rangers 'offer' deal to star who gave defender 'nightmares', PSV, Chelsea and Manchester City interest

Rangers have reportedly offered a deal to young forward Thompson Ishaka eight months after he impressed on trial.

By Joel Sked
2 minutes ago
The 18-year-old caught the eye in games against Elgin City and Glentoran with some exciting and entertaining attacking play. Footage emerged on social media of a piece of play against the former with Elgin star Darryl McHardy revealing how difficult he was to play against. He tweeted: "I had nightmares about this lad last night. Ridiculous, like serious. Glided past boys with ease.”

However, Ishaka left without a deal and has since had interest from three European giants, PSV Eindhoven and Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City. Yet, a move to Rangers is back on according to All Nigeria Soccer. The outlet claims he “has already put pen to paper on a deal with Rangers and only an official confirmation is pending from the club” after linking up with the club’s Under-19 side in the Mohammed VI Football Academy Tournament in Morocco.

Rangers reported to have agreed a deal with a young forward. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
