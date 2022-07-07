'Ridiculous' Rangers trialist given rave review by opponent after friendly performance

The young attacker impressed in a 4-0 win for Rangers B over Elgin City at Borough Briggs in a testimonial for Brian Cameron.

Josh McPake, Ross McCausland, Tony Weston and James Graham were the goalscorers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clip of Ishaka appeared on social media where he led opponents on a merry dance down the right-hand side of the pitch.

The teenager picked the ball up in a deep position before carrying it up the pitch, skipping past four opponents.

Playing for Elgin was Darryl McHardy who praised Ishaka on Twitter, as well as picking out striker Weston.

"I had nightmares about this lad last night,” he posted. “Ridiculous, like serious. Glided past boys with ease.”

Nigerian-born Ishaka was man of the match at the English Schools Football Association U18 Finals earlier this year, played at the Bet365 Stadium, turning out for Brooke House College. He scored twice in a 3-1 win.