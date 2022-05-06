Rangers chances of winning Europa League final predicted - bookies and 'supercomputer'

The club have announced they are working through the UEFA ticketing allocation process as supporters do everything they can to ensure they are in the southern Spanish city for the fixture.

It will be the third time Rangers have faced German opposition this season in the Europa League. They had already dispensed with Borussia Dortmund prior to the semi-final victory over RB Leipzig.

Now they face Frankfurt, who are not nearly as well regarded as their Bundesliga peers. They sit 11th in the German top-flight. Dortmund are currently second, while Leipzig are fifth.

Yet, even with all that, Rangers are still seen as the underdogs.

One bookmakers has the Ibrox side at 7/5 to lift the trophy, while their opponents are 8/13. It has been a massive campaign for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men having started at 50/1 to win the tournament.

Then there is statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight who study different metrics, including expected goals and market value of squads, and look across the club’s games from this and previous seasons to predict the percentage chance of teams winning leagues and tournaments.

Their view on the Europa League final is that it is very, very close to call.

Rangers are one win from winning the Europa League. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight gives Rangers a 48 per cent chance of winning with Eintracht Frankfurt slender favourites at 52 per cent.